Interstate 25 reopens but most of I-80 still shut down

Interstate 25 reopened on Wednesday morning between Buffalo and Cheyenne, one day after a storm caused most of the highway to shut down.

Interstate 80, however, remains fully closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne. Only the eastbound lanes are open on other parts of that highway.

U.S. Highway 287 connecting Lander and Muddy Gap reopened as well.

Wyoming Highway 487, which connects Casper and Laramie, is closed.

While some highways are open again, travel around the state remains treacherous, with reports of icy roads and blowing snow.

