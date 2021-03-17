Interstate 80 fully reopens after more than three days of storm-related closures

Plow crews fully reopened interstate 80 in Wyoming on Wednesday morning, more than three days after a historic storm prompted its closure.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced the opening shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The highway closed on Saturday night.

Crews have also reopened most of Interstate 25, which also closed on Saturday evening as the storm battered the state. The only portion that remained closed Wednesday morning was a northbound stretch from Cheyenne to Wheatland. It was expected to open later Wednesday, according to a social media post from WyDOT.

The storm brought more than two feet of snow to many locations in Wyoming, from Casper to Cheyenne. The cities -- along with several other Wyoming communities -- continue to dig themselves out. In Casper, for example, many side streets and residential area remains clogged with snow and ice, making travel difficult. The city contracted with private companies to help remove the historic levels of snow.

A few closures were still in effect Wednesday morning in parts of southeastern Wyoming. They included: