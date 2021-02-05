Interstate 80 remains closed between Rawlins and Laramie

A 100-mile stretch of Interstate 80 connecting Rawlins and Laramie remained closed Thursday due to winter conditions.

The highway isn't expected to reopen until Friday evening, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The closures began on Thursday amid high winds, snow and limited visibility. At one point, roughly 250 miles of highway were closed between Cheyenne and Rock Springs.

Rolling closures were also in effect Friday morning for eastbound Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Evanston. Those closures were not expected to clear up until Friday evening.

Snow is expected to continue falling in parts of Wyoming this weekend, mainly in the west, according to the National Weather Service.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0