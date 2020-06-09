Interstate 80 reopens after June snow forces overnight closure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Interstate 80 reopened Tuesday morning after a June snowstorm closed it overnight.

The country's main east-west highway reopened shortly after 11 a.m., according to a Wyoming Department of Transportation Facebook post.

Officials closed it Monday evening after roughly 6 inches of snow fell over the Interstate 80 summit.

Parts of U.S. highways 30 and 287 were also closed overnight, but have since reopened.

The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne reported heavy snow above 7,000 feet, with snow-packed roads, in an early Tuesday morning Facebook post. That snow led to the closure of a 50-mile stretch of highway between Laramie and Cheyenne.

The unusually cold weather comes just days after temperatures soared into the 90s across parts of Wyoming. More typical June temperatures are forecast for later this week, with a high of 80 predicted in Laramie for Friday.

