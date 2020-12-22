Interstate 80 reopens in southern Wyoming but high winds continue to be a problem

Transportation officials reopened Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne on Wednesday morning after snow and wind closed the highway for more than 12 hours.

However, strong winds and blowing snow continued to make travel difficult through the area. The Wyoming Department of transportation said they posed an "extreme blow-over risk."

The interstate between Rawlins and Laramie remained closed Wednesday morning to light, high-profile vehicles. The same type of closure was in effect on Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland.

A 150-mile stretch of the interstate closed to all traffic on Tuesday evening. The eastbound stretch of the highway between Rawlins and Rock Springs was also closed.

Winter conditions also prompted the closure of stretches of U.S. highways 14 and 16 on Tuesday evening in the northern part of the state. They reopened Wednesday.

Powerful winds have swept over the state for the past several days, and Tuesday night was no exception. The National Weather Service forecast winds as high as 65 mph in the Cheyenne area and up to 70 mph in Laramie. Snow was a possibility for both areas.

Snow also fell Tuesday evening in Casper.

