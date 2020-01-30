Interstate 25 closed between Casper and Douglas; I-80 also closed in southeast Wyoming

Winter conditions forced the closure of Interstate 25 between Casper and Douglas on Thursday evening.

The stretch of interstate shut down at 6:41 p.m. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has not released an opening time.

Authorities also closed Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne on Thursday night.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming's main east-west highway shut down around Thursday afternoon due to wind and snow. It wasn't expected to reopen until Friday morning.

Sections of U.S. Highway 30 and Highway 85 were also closed, as was Highway 287 between Rawlins and Muddy Gap.

The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne issued a snow squall warning for southeast Wyoming near Cheyenne on Thursday evening. It affected U.S. highways 80, 25, and 30.

A major winter storm is also expected to hit Wyoming starting Sunday night. Forecasters say it could make travel hazardous in areas.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 2 Sad 3 Angry 1