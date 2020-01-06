Interstate 80 closed between Laramie and Rawlins
View Comments

Interstate 80 closed between Laramie and Rawlins

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
I-80

This WYDOT photo shows Interstate 80 near Arlington on Monday morning.

 Wyoroad.info

Interstate 80 is closed in both directions between Laramie and Rawlins on Monday morning because of winter conditions.

As of 6 a.m., the interstate was not expected to open for eight to 10 hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Additionally, eastbound I-80 from Rock Springs to Rawlins was closed as of 6 a.m. Monday as part of a rolling closure. Eight to 10 hours was also the projected opening time for that stretch.

Portions of U.S. 30 north of Laramie are also closed.

 
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News