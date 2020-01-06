Interstate 80 closed between Laramie and Rawlins

Interstate 80 is closed in both directions between Laramie and Rawlins on Monday morning because of winter conditions.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As of 6 a.m., the interstate was not expected to open for eight to 10 hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Additionally, eastbound I-80 from Rock Springs to Rawlins was closed as of 6 a.m. Monday as part of a rolling closure. Eight to 10 hours was also the projected opening time for that stretch.

Portions of U.S. 30 north of Laramie are also closed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0