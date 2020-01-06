Interstate 80 closed between Laramie and Rawlins

Interstate 80 is closed in both directions between Laramie and Rawlins on Monday morning because of winter conditions.
As of 6 a.m., the interstate was not expected to open for eight to 10 hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
Additionally, eastbound I-80 from Rock Springs to Rawlins was closed as of 6 a.m. Monday as part of a rolling closure. Eight to 10 hours was also the projected opening time for that stretch.
Portions of U.S. 30 north of Laramie are also closed.