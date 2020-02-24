Interstate 80 closed from Cheyenne to Rawlins due to blizzard

A storm swept into Wyoming on Monday, closing multiple highways amid heavy snow and high winds.
A 150-mile stretch of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne closed Monday morning. Authorities didn't give an estimated time for when the highway will reopen.
The eastbound lanes of the interstate from Rawlins to Rock Springs were also closed.
Blizzard conditions, with winds as high as 50 mph and blowing snow, were reported along the Interstate 80 corridor, according to the National Weather Service. A blizzard warning was in effect until 5 p.m. Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
The weather service also issued high wind warnings for Johnson Count in northern Wyoming and in southeastern Wyoming. Gusts of 60 to 70 mph were forecast.
High winds also affected travel along interstates 25 and 90. Interstate 25 was closed to light and high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and Wheatland. The northbound lanes were closed to all traffic between Wheatland and Glendo.
Interstate 90, meanwhile, was closed to light and high-profile vehicles between Sheridan and Buffalo.
Blowing snow was also reported in northeastern Wyoming on Monday morning by the weather service office in Rapid City, South Dakota. A winter storm warning is in effect for the Black Hills, where forecasters expect up to 18 inches of snow.
U.S. Highway 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming Highway 789 north of Baggs and U.S. Highway 287 north of Rawlins were also closed Monday morning.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.