Interstate 80 closure at crash site could extend into Tuesday evening

The stretch of Interstate 80 that closed after a massive wreck that killed three people and injured dozens is not expected to reopen until Tuesday evening, according to the latest Wyoming Department of Transportation estimates.

WYDOT says as of 8 a.m. the stretch of highway is not expected to reopen for another 14 to 16 hours. On Monday, officials had estimated it would reopen sometime between noon and 4 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The interstate is also closed between Laramie and Rawlins. That stretch is also expected to remained shut down until Tuesday evening.

Two major pileups occurred within miles from one another on Sunday afternoon. The first involved 80-100 vehicles on westbound I-80 at Creston Junction, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Three people died and 30 were injured and taken to a Rawlins hospital for treatment.

The second crash occurred around the same time and involved 30-40 vehicles, the highway patrol said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0