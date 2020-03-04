Interstate 80 reopens after massive pileups Sunday
I-80

Interstate 80 near Wamsutter is shown Wednesday morning. A pair of massive wrecks in the area Sunday afternoon left parts of the highway closed for days.

 Wyoming Department of Transportation

Interstate 80 is open across the entire state of Wyoming for most vehicles Wednesday morning, following massive wrecks Sunday afternoon that left parts of the highway closed into Tuesday night.

The highway is open in both directions between the Nebraska and Utah borders, with the exception of light, high-profile vehicles between Elk Mountain and Laramie, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The department still warns of strong — and in certain parts dangerous — winds on various stretches of the interstate.

One wreck involved 80-100 vehicles, according to the latest estimate from Wyoming Highway Patrol, while the other involved 30-40. A confirmed three people died in the larger wreck, with dozens injured.

 
