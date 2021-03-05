Invasive mussel found in four Wyoming pet stores

Marimo balls are made of a green filamentous algae that's used to oxygenate the water. The products come from southern Russia and Ukraine -- where zebra mussels are common.

The department is urging anyone who has "marimo balls" in their aquariums to carefully dispose of them and the aquarium water.

Adult zebra mussels are striped and typically under 2 inches in size. They can attached to hard surfaces and the department says they are extremely resistant to cold and many chemicals.

“Even if you can’t see mussels, it doesn’t mean they aren’t there,” Osterland said. “When zebra mussels are in their immature stage, called veligers, they are so small you can’t see them. But, they can grow in even tiny amounts of water. That is why it is so important for everyone to take precautions.”

The mussels have never been identified in a Wyoming water source, but wildlife officials continue to look for them. Game and Fish spends $1.3 million annually on a program to prevent aquatic invasive species from taking hold in Wyoming through efforts like inspecting and decontaminating boats, according to the agency.

However, Osterland said it was only Wednesday when he learned that the invasive mussels have been found in Wyoming via pet stores.