Invasive mussels detected on boat at Yellowstone checkpoint

An invasive and harmful mussel species was detected on on a boat June 17 during a routine inspection at a checkpoint in Yellowstone National Park, officials announced Wednesday evening. The boat was prevented from launching after the quagga mussels were detected, according to a Yellowstone news release.
"Detection of the mussels prevented a major potential release of this highly invasive species into Yellowstone waters. If released into park waters, AIS can cause catastrophic changes to the ecosystem," the press release reads.
The boat was arriving in Yellowstone from a lake known to have quagga mussels, which "triggered a more thorough" boat inspection, a Yellowstone spokesperson said. This instance was only the second time a boat with mussels has made it to Yellowstone, after the first one in 2017, the spokesperson added.
The park officials later determined that the mussels on the boat were not alive and therefore not able to proliferate. Because of the way the testing works, dead mussel matter can still result in a positive test. That being said, it is not advisable to launch a boat that even has dead mussels on it because there could still be microscopic ones that are alive. Additionally, quagga mussels can survive out of water for up to 30 days.
Following the initial inspection for this boat, a high-pressure and high-temperature (120-140 degrees Fahrenheit) decontamination was conducted on all areas of the boat that come in contact with the water, according to the Yellowstone spokesperson. The motor was also internally flushed.
Zebra mussels were unexpectedly detected in Wyoming pet stores on decorative plants earlier this year, but the state's Game and Fish Department recently said that it did not seem like the mussels had spread beyond the pet store. Testing is ongoing, however.
If these mussels do successfully infest waterways, they can severely damage infrastructure that involves water and kill off swaths of other species. Combating their spread once established would likely cost tens of millions of dollars.
“Once they’re there, once they’re established, once there’s enough infestation in the water, you’re not getting them out of there,” Alan Osterland, Wyoming's chief of fisheries, previously told the Star-Tribune.
Quagga mussels — who get their name from the quagga, an extinct relative of the zebra — are similar to zebra mussels in survival methods, size and reproductive abilities, but the quagga mussels are distinct in a few key ways.
For one, quagga mussels can survive and reproduce at lower temperatures, allowing them to better survive at deeper depths and in colder months. Quagga mussels can also attach to all of the same the hard surfaces that zebra mussels can, like boats, rocks and other mussels, but quaggas can also adhere to softer ones like plants and sand.
Zebra and quagga mussels were introduced to the Great Lakes from the Caspian and Black sea regions in the 1990s through ship ballast water, which is water that is located in a tank at the bottom of watercrafts to help balance the vessel. Boats with ballast tanks are banned from launching in Yellowstone.
“I commend the Yellowstone AIS inspection team for their efforts at preventing the introduction of this dangerous aquatic invasive,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said in the news release. “It’s critical the public continues to partner with us to do their part to prevent the spread of AIS in Yellowstone waterways.”
The press release also provided the following tips:
- Boaters: If you plan to use your own boat or angler float tube in Yellowstone National Park, you will need a permit and an AIS inspection. You can speed up the inspection process by arriving with a boat that is clean, drained and dry. Clean, drain and dry your equipment before visiting the park.
- Read about watercraft permit and inspection locations and fees at Boating in Yellowstone: nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/boating.htm.
- Anglers: All fishing equipment and foot gear, regardless of material, can carry AIS. Clean, drain and dry your gear and do not move water or organisms from one water body into another. Footgear with absorbent felt or other fibrous material on the soles are prohibited while fishing in Yellowstone.
