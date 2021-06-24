Invasive mussels detected on boat at Yellowstone checkpoint

An invasive and harmful mussel species was detected on on a boat June 17 during a routine inspection at a checkpoint in Yellowstone National Park, officials announced Wednesday evening. The boat was prevented from launching after the quagga mussels were detected, according to a Yellowstone news release.

"Detection of the mussels prevented a major potential release of this highly invasive species into Yellowstone waters. If released into park waters, AIS can cause catastrophic changes to the ecosystem," the press release reads.

The boat was arriving in Yellowstone from a lake known to have quagga mussels, which "triggered a more thorough" boat inspection, a Yellowstone spokesperson said. This instance was only the second time a boat with mussels has made it to Yellowstone, after the first one in 2017, the spokesperson added.

The park officials later determined that the mussels on the boat were not alive and therefore not able to proliferate. Because of the way the testing works, dead mussel matter can still result in a positive test. That being said, it is not advisable to launch a boat that even has dead mussels on it because there could still be microscopic ones that are alive. Additionally, quagga mussels can survive out of water for up to 30 days.