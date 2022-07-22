Invasive zebra mussels are 27 miles away from Wyoming. Game and Fish is concerned.

Zebra mussels, an invasive species with the potential to cause severe damage to water systems, are “closer than ever” to Wyoming, according to the Game and Fish Department.

Last week, the tiny striped mussels were found in South Dakota’s Pactola Reservoir, around 27 miles away from the Wyoming border in the Black Hills National Forest. A statement from Game and Fish on Thursday noted that this is the closest the mussels have been found to Wyoming’s borders, at least in a natural body of water.

“Many boaters from South Dakota pop over to Wyoming for the day and vice-versa,” Josh Leonard, an aquatic invasive species coordinator for Game and Fish, said in Thursday’s statement. “The risk mussels could spread is the highest it’s ever been.”

The department plans to be more diligent when checking boats and other watercraft for zebra mussels, quagga mussels and other invasive species that can infiltrate Wyoming’s waterways. The mussels can spread from “just a little water left standing on a boat,” Game and Fish warns.

“We’re confronting this threat head-on,” said Leonard.

Boaters, by law, already have to stop at invasive species inspection stations they pass in Wyoming. And boats entering the state during prime boating season, from March through November, have to be inspected before launching anywhere in Wyoming.

Zebra mussels could have devastating effects on irrigation, power plants, fisheries and other water infrastructure. But they’re also harmful for other species that live in the water since they can eat up plankton that others rely on to survive. The mussels have no natural predators in the region, and can multiply fast. One female can lay up to 1 million eggs per year, and the eggs are microscopic, making them hard to detect.

“The threat is real — and it is here. It’s our top priority to keep mussels out of Wyoming — for our natural resources, recreation and livelihoods,” Leonard said.

The mussels have been found in large numbers in the Great Lakes, rivers off the eastern Mississippi River and states including Colorado, Utah, Nevada and California. They can survive up to 30 days out of water. So far, efforts at eradicating zebra mussel populations elsewhere have only been successful in small, controlled ponds.

Their presence was discovered in South Dakota last week after a spear fisher spotted a mussel on their sunglasses at Pactola Reservoir. Testing also found zebra mussel larvae, or eggs, in samples provided.

Game and Fish specialists regularly test Wyoming’s water sources for the mollusks, upping the frequency between the prime months of July and September when the water is warmest.