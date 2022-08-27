‘Irma Dog’ was a fixture on downtown Cody streets

CODY — The gravelly, guttural voice of Tommy Herr poured through the phone as he told the story of Tesla Rose, affectionately known by many locals and tourists as the Irma Dog. Tesla passed away on July 27.

Tesla Rose was often spotted with Herr at the Irma Hotel and the Silver Dollar Bar.

“We would go to the Irma after work sometimes, and she loved going and playing with the tourists,” Herr said. “They started calling her the Irma Dog. The cops even called her the Irma Dog.”

Tesla was also frequently seen walking down the streets of Cody with Herr, holding her own leash in her mouth.

“Ever since we’ve moved out here, nine and a half years ago, she has become a little celebrity,” Herr said.

She also went to work with Herr every day. He works mainly at the Six Gun Motel as a maintenance worker.

“She was with me all the time,” Herr said. “I talked to her more than I did people.”

Herr got Tesla in 2011 from a border collie seller in Pennsylvania, where he lived at the time.

“I had actually picked out another [border collie] online, and I didn’t like her temperament,” he said. “A guy picked one out ... and said this is the one we call Rosie.”

“He put her down. She gave me a little kiss, ran out of the barn and then came running right back to me,” Herr added. “I said, ‘I’ll take her,’ and I never had a problem training her.”

Herr named Tesla after the ’80s rock band.

“I was sitting at home, listening to music, writing down names and Tesla came on the radio, which is one of my favorite ’80s bands,” he said. “And Tesla Rose just flowed together.”

Herr has had other dogs before, but Tesla was his first border collie.

“She had such a personality,” he said. “She was a very loving dog, [and] from the day I picked her up, she just blew my mind on her intelligence, how smart she was and the stuff she picked up herself.”

Tesla learned to grab Herr’s leg at intersections to let him know when it was safe to cross the road.

She loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and would shake her Frisbee whenever she saw one.

“She rode in a Harley as a puppy for a little while, and she just had a fascination with Harleys ever since,” Herr said.

Tesla even liked watching the cue ball when people played pool. She’d get on her hind legs and follow the ball around the table. And she loved going to the hardware store to get treats.

“She wouldn’t eat cheap treats. It had to be the good ones,” Herr said.

Tesla went on road trips with Herr and went hiking and kayaking too.

But Tesla was more than just a furry companion for him.

“I got her to stay out of trouble because I was two times divorced back East doing nothing but drinking and partying all the time, and I said I need something to come home to,” Herr said. “She changed my life [because] I had to take care of her [and] border collies are like having a kid.”

Tesla may have saved him, but she was loved by many bar patrons around town.

“It’s kind of ironic that I got the dog to stay out of the bar and everybody lets her in the bar,” Herr said.

When Tesla got sick, it was difficult for Herr.

“I cried for a week,” he said. “She was my best friend.”

On July 20, he took Tesla to a veterinarian, who found a lump under her right armpit. On July 22, Tesla was scheduled for surgery to get it removed.

“They called me and said that quarter-inch lump under her right armpit had spread to the size of a softball, and there was nothing they could do,” Herr said. “They said they’d never seen anything spread so quick in 24 hours.”

So Herr gave Tesla the best, last few days he could.

“I slept on the floor with her because I didn’t want her jumping in and out of the bed,” he said.

Throughout this ordeal, he found out how deeply Tesla had touched the community.

“Complete strangers came knocking on my door, saying what she meant to them,” Herr said. “She had a great life and was well loved. Everybody loved her.”

He hopes the community will remember Tesla.

“I hope people remember her love for life and love for making people happy,” Herr said. “She made me very happy for 11 years, [and] I probably wouldn’t be here right now if it wasn’t for that dog.”

For him, the hardest part about losing Tesla is waking up without her.

“Mornings are normally the hardest [because] every morning at 5 o’clock, I could feel her jump on the bed,” Herr said. “She’d give me hugs and kisses.”

He hasn’t decided if he’ll get another dog, but he knows one thing for sure. If he does, it’ll be another female border collie, and her middle name will be Rose.

Until then, Herr said the Irma plans on putting up a plaque for Tesla, and he wants to work on starting a GoFundMe for a statue to be made of her catching her Frisbee, which will also go outside the Irma.

“She lived a great life,” Herr said. “And she will be missed.”