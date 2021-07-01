Is LGBTQ Pride political? Schools struggle with the answer

But that brought little resolution in the final days of school.

“I think there were some process blunders between staff and administration,” Jennings said. “More importantly, I think there needs to be a conversation with students about how they felt and how can we come together and become stronger?”

That sort of de-escalation and conversation didn’t happen as the situation played out in the final days of school, Ramsey said. LGBTQ students were left feeling like school officials had relented to a bullying attitude among a segment of students, he said. Assurances from school officials that policy, not anti-Pride or anti-LGBTQ pressure from other students, was the basis of administrative actions fell flat.

Ramsey said several LGBTQ students didn’t want to return to classes during the clash over Pride posters. “Some are even debating homeschooling because of the fact of that lack of support and because they feel at danger at school.”

Pride is a symbol of inclusion and understanding, former NCHS student Ewalt said. More than that, it’s a symbol of identity for many students.