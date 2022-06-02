It's getting 'harder and harder' to keep up obstetric services in Wyoming

It’s getting “harder and harder” for hospitals in Wyoming to keep up obstetric services.

“It’s just a sign of what’s happening across the country in rural health,” Eric Boley, Wyoming Hospitals Association President, told the Joint Health and Labor Committee on Thursday.

Two hospitals in Wyoming recently cut pregnancy services.

Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins announced in April that it will cut labor and delivery services starting mid-June.

Following that announcement, the hospital partnered with Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie to help cover for the loss. The Ivinson women’s health team started seeing patients on-site in Rawlins last Wednesday, Stephanie Hinkle, Memorial Hospital of Carbon County communications and marketing director, told the Star-Tribune. The team will visit the hospital twice a month for now, although Hinkle said that could increase depending on demand.

But actual deliveries will mostly be sent to Ivinson, which is about 100 miles away from Rawlins.

The South Memorial Hospital District in Kemmerer also recently announced that it will cut labor and delivery services, as well as on-call 24/7 surgeries. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County might partner with the hospital in Kemmerer to help cover service gaps for pregnant mothers, according to Boley.

Out of Wyoming’s 27 acute care hospitals, the recent cuts leave about 20 that still have labor and delivery services, Boley said.

Lack of staff is probably the main driver of these cuts, especially because labor and delivery services tend to be staff-intensive.

Rod Waeckerlin, Memorial Hospital of Carbon County board of trustees chair, said in a statement that the cost of traveling nurses was part of the reason why the hospital had to get rid of obstetric services. Hinckle told the Star-Tribune that 12 traveling nurses work at the hospital right now. The hospital has always relied on some traveling nurses, she said, but before the pandemic, that number was around three or four. Five traveling positions will get cut along with the labor and delivery services.

Boley said the state has seen nurses quit to take traveling jobs during the pandemic because those jobs pay a lot. And that forces hospitals to hire more traveling nurses, which costs more money. Some nurses have also left the industry altogether because of burnout, Boley added.

“I don’t know how to get them back,” he said.

He added, however, that some of these nurses have returned to permanent positions as pay rates for traveling nurses have gone down.

Hospitals also need a surgical team at the ready in case a mother needs an emergency cesarean-section. South Lincoln Hospital District wasn’t able to recruit enough surgical nurses to keep up this team 24/7, according to the hospital’s FAQ page on the service cuts.

There’s another angle to the problem: getting health care workers the training they need to deliver babies. Boley said that’s also gotten harder over the years, partly because providers aren’t seeing as many patients, which makes it more difficult for health care workers to become experienced, Boley said.

“We’ve got to find a solution to this health care [worker] shortage,” Boley said. “Until we find a solution to that, I see more services having to be cut.”

