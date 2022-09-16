'It's his legacy': Yvon Chouinard effectively gives away Patagonia

JACKSON — A Teton County climber turned businessman has effectively given away his multibillion-dollar business, aiming to earmark company profits for fighting climate change and protecting undeveloped landscapes across the world.

“Despite its immensity, the Earth’s resources are not infinite, and it’s clear we’ve exceeded its limits,” Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, 83, wrote in a letter posted to the homepage of his company’s website Wednesday afternoon.

“But it’s also resilient,” he wrote. “We can save our planet if we commit to it.”

Chouinard’s plan for making that commitment: Transferring the company’s voting stock and common shares into a trust and nonprofit, respectively.

The trust, dubbed the Patagonia Purpose Trust, will be administered by the Chouinard family and its closest advisors and be tasked with ensuring that the company stays true to its values.

The nonprofit, the Holdfast Collective, will put Patagonia’s annual profits — roughly $100 million — toward environmental initiatives such as addressing “the root causes of the climate crisis,” protecting land and water, and supporting “stronger environmental policy,” according to Outside Online.

The founder outlined his vision in the Wednesday letter, and in a New York Times interview published in parallel explaining his motives.

The Holdfast Collective, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, is able to make unlimited political contributions.

As such, the Chouinards — Yvon, his wife, Malinda, and their children, Fletcher and Claire — received no tax write-off for the donation. They will, however, pay about $17.5 million in taxes for donating the company’s voting shares to the trust.

In Teton County, where Chouinard owns a home and notched first ascents on some of the area’s most iconic climbing routes, like The Snaz in Grand Teton National Park, friends weren’t surprised.

“He didn’t want to build this whole thing up and then see it go to a bunch of bean counters and investment guys,” said Paul Bruun, the Jackson Hole News&Guide’s outdoors columnist. “He wanted to see more than that. That’s always been his goal.”

Bruun has been one of Chouinard’s fishing buddies for years. The two met in the 1970s when Bruun ran the sporting goods department at Stone Drug. Chouinard used to wander in to buy wood chips for his smoker, in which he cooked whitefish.

Town councilor and economist Jonathan Schechter, running for re-election, has had Chouinard speak at conferences he has hosted about sustainable business. He said the Patagonia founder has been adamant about finding a way to bake his values into the business — even after he’s gone.

“It isn’t just his life,” Schechter said. “It’s his legacy, and it’s something he’s thought about for 20 years — ‘How do I be successful and how do I keep the bastards from screwing it up?’

“He’s told me point blank more than once if he can’t run his business the way he wants to run it, he’s just going to shut it down.”

Chouinard said he opted out of selling Patagonia because he “couldn’t be sure a new owner would maintain our values or keep our team of people around the world employed.”

And he decided against going public.

“What a disaster that would have been,” Chouinard wrote in his online letter. “Even public companies with good intentions are under too much pressure to create short-term gain at the expense of long-term vitality and responsibility.”

Instead, Chouinard, who also owns a home in Ventura, California, where Patagonia is headquartered, appears to view the arrangement as a way to continue the social ethos he and Malinda have brought to the company, which hasn’t been afraid to get politically involved.

Patagonia sued the Trump administration to protect Bears Ears National Monument in Utah, after President Donald Trump announced plans to slash the size of the monument — encompassing red-rock canyons and archaeologically significant sites — by 85%.

In Teton County, Patagonia pulled its products from stores operated by Jackson Hole Mountain Resort after the ski hill’s owners hosted a fundraiser for the House Freedom Caucus.

As for giving away his business, Chouinard told the Times: “I didn’t know what to do with the company because I didn’t ever want a company.”

The reluctant businessman added: “Now I could die tomorrow and the company is going to continue doing the right thing for the next 50 years, and I don’t have to be around.”