It's still summer, but temperatures dropped to 18 degrees in western Wyoming this morning
  • Updated
Teton Pass

A Wyoming Department of Transportation crew clears snow from Teton Pass.

 WYDOT

Temperatures dipped below freezing in parts of western Wyoming on Tuesday morning as a cold front swept through the area.

The National Weather Service's Riverton office recorded a low of 18 degrees near Big Piney, at an elevation of 8,200 feet. 

Other below freezing temperatures included: 

  • 25 degrees near Cokeville;
  • 28 degrees in Farson and Bondurant;
  • 29 degrees in Pinedale
  • 30 degrees in Jackson.

A freeze warning remains in effect for parts of southwest Wyoming through Wednesday morning including the cities of Pinedale, La Barge, Pig Piney, Farson, Kemmerer and Cokeville, according to the National Weather Service.

The frigid temperatures come after hot and dry weather scorched Wyoming for nearly the entire month of August.

