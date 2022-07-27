Jackson clinic resumes abortion services after block on abortion ban

The Women’s Health Center and Family Care Clinic will resume abortion services after a ruling by a Teton County judge Wednesday to temporarily block Wyoming's abortion ban.
The ruling will stop the ban from being enforced for at least 14 days. Judge Melissa Owens made the decision after an emergency hearing on the matter. The block could be extended if the plaintiffs prove more time is needed.
"It’s with extreme relief that we can continue to serve our patients," said Dr. Giovannina Anthony, a doctor at the clinic and one of the
plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed on Monday that requested the block.
Following Gov. Mark Gordon's certification of the ban on Friday, the clinic, which, for months, had been the only provider of abortion services in Wyoming, rescheduled six abortion patients to fit in before the ban took effect on Wednesday.
On Monday, Wyoming providers and residents and a Wyoming abortion fund filed a lawsuit to contest the constitutionality of the ban and request a temporary restraining order on its enforcement.
Anthony said in her affidavit that she might have to decline patients care out of fear that a lost pregnancy could lead to legal prosecution.
She noted that women with complex pregnancies who live in western Wyoming, which is bordered by states with trigger bans, will be "forced to drive up to 8 hours away for care." Some people, she said, might try to get an abortion outside of the medical system, which could be "unsafe and paradoxically lead to long term infertility, disability, or death.”
The next hearing for the lawsuit is scheduled for Aug. 9.
The Women's Health Center and Family Care Clinic of Jackson
Dr. Giovannina Anthony, a gynecologist who provides abortion services, enters a room at the Women's Health Center and Family Care Clinic in Jackson on June 28. Gov. Mark Gordon on Friday certified Wyoming's abortion ban, which is set to go into effect next week.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Abortion clinic fire
Police investigate suspected arson at Wellspring Health Access clinic after a fire ignited early Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
