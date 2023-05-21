JACKSON — May 11, before the semifinals, the lacrosse team gathered for what their coaches call “the warm and fuzzies.”

“We always have some non-lacrosse team bonding before the games,” said Meghan Cobb, the head coach for the Jackson Hole Lacrosse Club’s 14-and-under girls team. “Every player gets a blank sheet of paper, and every girl writes a general comment. It doesn’t have to be about lacrosse. At the end every girl has 30 beautiful, encouraging comments.”

The team played hard, Cobb said of the May 13 tournament games in Salt Lake, falling only once, 8-7, in the semifinals. And as the weekend concluded, parents started heading home to Jackson.

“They had just played a lacrosse tournament,” parent Tom Holland said. “Normally they would stay overnight before driving home, but they were trying to get home for Mother’s Day.”

His wife, Catherine Holland, was sitting in the passenger seat of her Ford Expedition while her friend and fellow mom, Daryl Peightal, drove the last leg of the weekend trip from Salt Lake City.

In the vehicle with them that evening were four 13-year-old girls: Holland’s daughter Maggie, Peightal’s daughter Finley, Peightal’s niece Nell MacGregor, and another friend and player, Hennessy Van Gelder.

Around 9:30 p.m., as the group of Jackson residents headed north from Etna along U.S. Highway 89 toward Alpine, a Chevrolet pickup heading south entered their lane on the stretch of five-lane highway.

Lt. Matt Bracken of the Wyoming Highway Patrol said the Chevrolet was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the Ford Expedition head-on.

Star Valley Ranch resident Forrest Jensen, 31, was driving the Chevrolet and not wearing a seat belt, Bracken said. He died on impact. Alcohol could have contributed to the accident, Bracken said, but troopers will not have Jensen’s blood tests from the state lab for another 10 to 14 days. Bracken said he believed Jensen was coming from Alpine and was on his way home.

Trooper Tayler Smith was a first responder on the scene of the crash. As of now his investigation has not been able to place Jensen between the hours of 6 and 9:30 that evening, Smith said. The investigation is continuing.

“Grateful,” said Jessica MacGregor, Nell’s mom and Daryl’s sister-in-law. “It was unimaginable, and all I kept thinking about was the angels that surrounded the car, the four girls and the two moms. I asked Nell in the ER and she named her angels. It’s the only reason they are all alive.”

MacGregor’s daughter is home, as is one other girl. The girls suffered injuries ranging from cuts and bruises to broken bones, puncture wounds, internal abdominal bruising, a lacerated spleen and pulled muscles.

“Bodies heal, but minds remember the trauma, and for those sweet girls and moms, there is a long road ahead of them,” MacGregor said. “It’s going to be a long road for so many; so many people have been affected by this. And I know the other three families would join me in saying that the love and kindness we’ve been shown is incomprehensible. I just cry harder when I think about how lucky we all are.”

By Monday, four MealTrains had been established for the four families affected by the collision.

“This community is unreal,” Holland said Monday while he was waiting for his wife to come out of surgery at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. “Everyone wants to know what they can do and the messages of support have just buoyed us. It means the world right now. What we just need now is this space and time to heal.”

On Monday evening the two coaches gathered with the team for the first time since the crash. The lacrosse club provided a mental health professional to guide the group meeting. Cobb said it was an important time for the girls to gather, cry, hug and even laugh together.

“This is the first time we are handling something like this where there is the physical piece and the mental health piece,” Cobb said of moving forward together and healing. “With a professional supporting us, [assistant coach Elsa Rall] and I led a conversation and talked about what it means to be there for one another while people are processing.”

The team made prayer flags for the families and put together care packages.

“It was really so great to hug and cry a little and think about all those involved in the accident,” Cobb said.

“We thought we were building a culture for a successful season,” Rall said of the “warm and fuzzy” exercise. “But what we were doing was building a stronger community that we didn’t know we were going to fall back on. Life is incredibly fragile, and we can forget how easily it can be irrevocably changed.”

On Tuesday, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews were re-striping that section of U.S. Highway 89. WYDOT public relations specialist Stephanie Harsha said that section of the road was scheduled for striping this week.

“We do a lot of spring striping due to winter weather fading striping on all of our roads," Harsha said. "In addition, that area recently underwent construction, so we planned on striping it as soon as the weather allowed, as well.”

Bracken said the lack of striping on the highway did not play a role in the crash.

“I have never been more thankful for the Jackson Hole Lacrosse Club,” MacGregor said. “It’s unbelievable what they are doing and the love and support they have given. I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of the Jackson Hole Lacrosse Club.”