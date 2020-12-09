Jackson council asks residents to mingle only with household members

According to Acting Police Chief Michelle Weber, County Attorney Erin Weisman has said her office will prosecute mask-order offenders who are charged by police.

The town resolution supports advice from county health officials. Teton District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell on Friday issued a new recommendation that aligns with what the Town Council approved, saying any in-person socializing should be with only people who live under one roof to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The reason I use the word ‘household’ instead of family unit is because we do have such large [groups of] seasonal workers that live under the same roof,” Teton County Director of Health Jodie Pond told the council Tuesday. “What we’re talking about is people that sleep under your roof ... the people that you don’t worry about when you go home at night.”

The recommendation, which also covers areas outside of town limits, will stand until Dec. 15. Like the Town Council’s resolution, it does not apply to gatherings for school or work, only social gatherings and extracurricular activities.

Public health recommendations do not have the teeth of an order, in that there is no penalty for not following it. However, the recommendation shows that officials like Riddell are serious about limiting social behavior.