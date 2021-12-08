Jackson Hole Mountain Resort boosts minimum wage

JACKSON (WNE) — All non-tipped workers for Jackson Hole Mountain Resort will now make at least $18 an hour, after the company’s second minimum wage increase in the lead-up to the 2021-22 season.

In September, the resort increased its minimum wage from $13.50 to $15 to compete with other ski areas and accommodate Jackson’s ballooning cost of living. Leadership offered the same explanations for the second increase, though Chief Administrative Officer Ty Hoath also said it was a response to the “Great Resignation.”

“We do need to recruit a little bit more,” Hoath said. “We have seen decreased applicant flow in the people applying for positions. Our applicant flow is down about 10%.”

That statistic doesn’t mean 10% of the resort’s 1,800 or so positions are unfilled, but rather that fewer people are expressing interest in primarily entry-level jobs.

“Before, we very much leaned on, you know, ‘You can come out here and have a fantastic season and make these great memories and then you go home to wherever your regular life is,’ ” Hoath said. “Now we’re trying to say that we are more of a long-term career option.”

The resort is also looking at moving staff from nonessential services to more essential roles, he said, while trying not to lessen the guest experience.

To account for the wage increase, Hoath said, management has raised prices across the board, not just for season passes, which the resort tries to keep accessible for “a wide and varied audience.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0