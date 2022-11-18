 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jackson Hole native to wed president's granddaughter

JACKSON (WNE) — It seems like just yesterday that a teenage Peter Neal was in the Jackson Hole news for placing at national Nordic skiing races and track meets and for advocating for a successful environmental initiative on behalf of his late brother, Willie Neal.

This week, the now-25-year-old Neal is making national headlines as he prepares for his wedding Saturday at the White House, where he will marry President Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden, 28.

The couple will be getting married on the South Lawn on Saturday in what will be the 19th wedding in White House history.

It will be the first wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride, and the first one in that location, according to the White House Historical Association.

A mutual friend set up Biden and Neal about four years ago in New York City. Naomi Biden is a lawyer, and Neal graduated this year from the University of Pennsylvania law school, having previously interned at the White House during the Obama administration and for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

The couple live in Washington, and they reportedly are staying in the White House. As with the children of many presidential families, they have attempted to maintain their privacy, even during the hubbub of big wedding news.

The groom is the son of two Jackson-based orthopedic surgeons, Drs. Mary Neal and William C. Neal.

Peter Neal attended the Jackson Hole Community School and then took his athletic prowess to the Burke Mountain Academy, a prep school for ski racers in Vermont.

Naomi Biden is the daughter of the President’s son Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle.

