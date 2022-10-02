Jackson housing has never been so expensive. Could Idaho offer a way forward?

Jackson’s town council met last month to mull over ideas for amending its restrictions on short-term rentals — which some worry are eating into the town’s already beleaguered housing stock.

Council members reasoned further restrictions could free up more units for the valley’s residents, who are already contending with the highest housing costs in Wyoming.

Morgan Bruemmer, who works for a luxury vacation rental agency in Jackson, wasn’t sure the town’s short-term rental problem is as bad as it’s made out to be. Even if it was, he had doubts further restrictions were the right way to deal with it, he told council members.

Then, a word of caution: should Jackson proceed with the changes, Bruemmer said, rumor has it state lawmakers would try to bring a bill to ban local short-term rental rules altogether.

“I don’t think any of us wants to see that happen,” he said.

***

Jackson is the black sheep of Wyoming.

Housing solutions The Casper Star-Tribune earned a grant from Solutions Journalism Network earlier this year to explore labor and workforce issues in Wyoming. This Sunday package is part of a broader look at solutions for the difficulties in finding housing for workers in northwest Wyoming.

It’s dramatically wealthier than the rest of the state — the richest county in the country, in fact. Its world-class tourism and hospitality have people fighting to buy second and third homes there.

“There is so much wealth in the valley that it’s almost immune to cycles in the way that the boom-and-bust economy around oil and gas wouldn’t be,” said University of Wyoming economist Rob Godby.

But there’s only so much real estate to go around; the valley is surrounded by federal lands, which are protected from development.

Global pressure on Jackson’s housing market has sent prices skyrocketing, especially since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s hard to think of anywhere else in the Mountain West — or even in North America — that compares, Godby said.

“It probably reminds me more of an economy like Monaco,” he said. “It’s surrounded by cliffs, and is this ocean enclave that was originally this tiny little fishing village.”

Those who earn their living in the valley just can’t compete. In addition to hospitality and tourism workers, teachers, policemen, medical techs and even doctors can find it difficult to live there. Fair market rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Teton County was $1,408 at the end of the 2022 fiscal year, compared to $856 in Casper, according to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development data.

Then there’s the politics: It’s by far the most left-leaning place in Wyoming. While there are pockets of liberalism in towns like Laramie and Lander, they’re overall more moderate than Teton County.

Being a blue county, there’s broad support for big-government housing solutions. An economy this unusual, local leaders reason, warrants restrictions.

But it hasn’t been enough, said April Norton, the county’s affordable housing director.

Last year, town and county officials agreed to give the Jackson/Teton County Affordable Housing Department $13 million toward its projects — an unprecedented amount of money, the Jackson Hole News&Guide reported.

In another Wyoming community, that $13 million might go a long way. Not in Jackson. Recently, a 5-acre plot of land came up for sale in the middle of town. It’s right on a bus route, close to schools and offices, a grocery store and the library.

The perfect place for the department to put a new housing project, in other words, Norton said. But the asking price is $35.5 million.

Where do you get that kind of money?

The state of Wyoming is one answer. Then again, the politics of Teton County and the politics of the Wyoming Legislature are very different. Local leaders worry about a conservative statehouse getting involved in their affairs.

A note on housing terms While people often use the terms interchangeably, Teton County and Jackson use the following definitions for "workforce" and "affordable housing": The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development considers housing "affordable" when a household spends no more than 30% of its income on housing costs.

Teton County's affordable homes are intended to serve households earning less than or equal to 120% of their area median income — a metric calculated by HUD every April. As of 2022, the area median income for a two-person household in Teton County was roughly $133,000, for example.

calculated by HUD every April. As of 2022, the area median income for a two-person household in Teton County was roughly $133,000, for example. Teton County's "workforce housing" program offers deed-restricted units to households who make above 120% of the county's area median income, but cannot afford to buy a market-rate home. At least one member of the household must work full-time for a local business to qualify for workforce housing, among other requirements.

Lawmakers from other parts of the state, as Bruemmer warned, aren’t afraid to step in when Teton County does something they don’t agree with.

In 2020, for example, the statehouse considered six bills to override local zoning rules in Teton County, according to WyoFile.

“It’s just such a unique county that kind of presses the bounds of our laws a lot,” said Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, a moderate Republican lawmaker from Cheyenne.

That relationship leaves Teton County in the curious position of feeling both smothered and ignored. Teton officials feel the statehouse cares little about their problems — and when it does, that it often gets in the way of solving them.

Wyoming’s Mountain West neighbor may offer clues for how to break the stalemate. Idaho just launched a $50 million workforce housing program. It’s the first time that state has ever set aside money for such an effort.

“Until a few years ago, with the exception of our resort communities, if you asked people, ‘What are the top three issues of concern in your community,’ very few people would have listed housing,” said Nicki Olivier Hellenkamp, housing advisor to Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.

But times, it appears, have changed.

***

Idaho, like Wyoming, is a staunchly conservative, largely rural Mountain West state.

While some resort towns lean left, Idaho’s legislature is overwhelmingly Republican. Before the pandemic, housing issues weren’t a priority for its statehouse.

Then rents in Idaho jumped 45% from March 2020 to July of 2022, representing the largest increase in the nation.

The state wasn’t sure what to do about it — or even how to talk about it, Olivier Hellenkamp said.

“Suddenly we’ve got this issue area where there isn’t a ton of public conversation around already,” she said. “That infrastructure to support those conversations hasn’t been built.”

The state wouldn’t have gotten anywhere without more discussion and collaboration, she said. The problem is just too complicated.

“There isn’t any one entity that holds all of the power to fix it, right?” Olivier Hellenkamp said. “None of us actually have the power to flip a switch and fix something.”

Those conversations build partnerships, she said, and those partnerships then build solutions.

Leaders need to be shown impact, though — not just need. Boise, for example, recently worked with a developer on a new affordable housing project. Members of Idaho’s State Legislature were invited to tour the building.

“Being able to see, ‘OK, this is a two-bedroom unit, and the family pays ‘x’ number of dollars a month for it’ — it really helps to bring the conversation out of the clouds,” said Olivier Hellenkemp.

Data also had an important role to play, said Vanessa Fry, interim director of the Idaho Policy Institute at Boise State.

A year or so ago, Fry was at a meeting with Idaho Gov. Brad Little, and the two struck up a conversation about housing.

He was trying to figure out if Idaho should use some of its American Rescue Plan Act money to address the state’s ongoing shortages, Fry said.

Little was familiar with housing problems in the Boise region and the state’s resort communities. But the governor, who brands himself as an opponent of unnecessary spending and government overreach, wanted to see the bigger picture before deciding anything.

“One of the questions that the governor had was, ‘How pervasive is housing instability across the state?’” Fry said. “He felt it important if the state was going to invest in housing that the whole state had access to those funds.”

So the Idaho Policy Institute gathered, analyzed and published data on things like population growth, home values, household income and evictions. It’s all published on the institute’s online data dashboard.

Researchers discovered that, in every county, a striking number of households spent more than 30% of their monthly income on housing.

“That’s kind of my trigger for housing insecurity,” Fry said.

Following the launch of that dashboard, Idaho’s legislature agreed to devote $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to combat housing shortages.

Idaho is using the funds to sweeten its federal low-income housing tax credits, which are used to incentivize the development of affordable housing.

The state estimates the money could provide up to 1,000 new units for low- to middle-income workers.

It’s not as if Idaho has it all figured out, Fry wrote in an email to the Star-Tribune. But it’s “a huge recognition from the statehouse that housing is an issue that must be addressed,” she said.

***

Teton County already knows how to collaborate on the local level.

Before 2016, the county’s housing department served as a developer on top of its other responsibilities. But it backed away from the role to free up development money for nonprofit and private-sector agencies to use. The department now focuses on facilitating partnerships between developers, the town and the county.

Norton, the county’s affordable housing director, called the strategy a huge success.

“Jackson/Teton County was one of the first places to really — especially in our Mountain West, sort of gateway communities — to focus and shift to working that way,” she said.

But if Idaho is any indication, it’ll take statewide teamwork to make statewide change.

Outside the statehouse and a few committee meetings throughout the year, there aren’t a lot of opportunities for conversations about housing policy in Wyoming.

Organizations around the state are trying to do something about that.

The Wyoming Association of Municipalities this year hosted Norton and other leaders to talk about housing struggles in their communities, for instance.

“We were all talking about essentially the same thing: lack of affordable and workforce housing for people who are employed locally, but can’t figure out how to live in whatever town they’re in,” Norton said. “It’s anecdotal, but my experience has been that we’re certainly talking a lot more than we used to be.”

Wyoming’s Habitat for Humanity affiliates have also been part of the push. They just hosted their first statewide conference Sept. 23 in Casper.

At the end of the day, attendees held a brainstorming session while Dan Dorsch, special projects coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County, took notes on a whiteboard.

How, they asked, can Habitat for Humanity be better about communicating with the state leaders about housing issues?

“We need to be more strategic,” offered one member. “Habitat affiliates need to have the same message.”

Data is another area where Teton County leads the rest of the state — the Jackson/Teton County Affordable Housing Department publishes a goldmine of housing research each year. It’s been critical to guiding the valley’s housing policies, Norton said.

Other cities — including Cheyenne, Laramie and Sheridan — have all commissioned detailed studies on their housing markets, too.

State and federal agencies also periodically collect and publish data on things like rents, home prices and vacancy rates, often at the county level. Those reports can lack nuance, however — sometimes they’re only published annually or every few years.

Overall, as was the case with Idaho, there’s not much detailed, easily accessible and up-to-date housing data on Wyoming’s smaller communities. The bigger picture is still missing.

Filling in those blanks could go a long way in advancing conversations about proposed housing solutions.

A data dashboard like Idaho’s would be a heavy lift for Wyoming, no doubt. But there are ways to take smaller, more manageable steps to this end.

The Wyoming Association of Municipalities recently polled its 98 member communities on a wide range of housing issues. The survey, while informal, shows just how severe the problem is getting in even rural areas; almost every community reported housing shortages of some kind. Many said low supply and high prices were impacting their ability to recruit and retain businesses and employees.

Early conversations about housing around the state appear to be making their mark — three state legislative committees this year are discussing policy changes geared at housing issues. The statehouse may see some of those proposals during the 2023 legislative session, which begins in January.

***

If Wyoming follows Idaho’s example, what of the ideological differences between Teton County and the statehouse?

Even if the two get on the same page about the severity of Wyoming’s housing problems, they’ll likely clash over what to do about it. And neither Teton County nor the statehouse are likely to change the other’s mind.

There’s at least one way they might agree to disagree: the state could give Teton more local control.

One bill proposal in particular — the county-optional real estate transfer tax — has long been the face of this push.

The most recent iteration of the bill would given counties the ability to tax all real estate transfers above $1.5 million by 1%. That could bring Teton County millions in additional revenue a year.

Proponents pitch the idea as a way to keep both sides happy: Teton County would get more ammunition to manage its housing crisis the way it wants, without requiring much work from the state.

Jackson Vice Mayor Arne Jorgensen compared the proposal to energy taxes. If Wyoming can make money off coal, oil and gas production, shouldn’t Teton County be able to tax real estate sales — which is practically its own natural resource?

“Just let us do the same thing the rest of the state has done successfully for 50, 60, 70 years,” he said.

In theory, more local control could free up resources for other Wyoming communities, too.

Consider the national low-income housing tax credit.

Each state gets a certain amount of credits from the federal program per year. With Teton County in the equation, it’s hard for Wyoming to distribute them fairly, Jorgensen said. The need in the valley is just so high.

“We just suck the oxygen out of it,” he said.

Though local control sounds like something that would be popular in a red state like Wyoming, the county-optional real estate tax bill has faced steep opposition in the statehouse. (The latest version of the bill failed its introductory vote during the 2022 legislative session.)

Many Republican lawmakers are staunchly anti-tax, and will fundamentally oppose giving local governments the option of pursuing new revenue sources. Conservative groups have pushed politicians to sign anti-tax pledges, and in a state with few places that have relatively equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats, the fear of losing a primary to a more conservative challenger hovers in the background of most policy conversations.

That’s unlikely to change anytime soon. Based on Wyoming’s primary election in August, the statehouse is expected to move farther right next year.

Here, Idaho can also offer some food for thought.

Like Wyoming, there’s very little support for taxation there. It doesn’t tax real estate transfers, though a county-optional real estate tax bill has been floated there before.

“We certainly have members of our legislature who feel strongly that the government doesn’t have a role in this, that it needs to be left to the private market,” Olivier Hellenkamp, the Boise housing advisor, said. “But I think from our perspective, the private market isn’t going to correct this in the manner and on the timeline that it needs to be addressed.”

Idaho’s struck an interesting middle ground with its resort communities.

In 1978, its legislature passed a bill allowing a handful of the state’s resort communities a “local option tax.” In all, 116 jurisdictions have access to the local option tax, which allows them to collect 3% in sales tax. (Idaho’s regular statewide sales tax is 6%.)

Wyoming, by comparison, has a state sales tax of 4%, and all local governments can add to that by up to 2%. That means, overall, resort towns in Idaho can still pull in more tax revenue than anywhere in Wyoming.

But they’ve only ever used the local option tax to pay for things like infrastructure and transportation, said Olivier Hellenkamp — and have showed resistance toward using it for housing.

This year, Ketchum — a resort town with about 2,400 residents — had a ballot measure to fund affordable housing projects with a local option tax. The proposal failed by about 7%.

***

James Hendershott lives just to the west of the Wyoming-Idaho border. Since June, he’s worked for a bike shop in Victor, which is viewed as a more affordable alternative to Jackson.

He’s there for the mountains.

“I need a big playground,” he said. “I’m an endurance cyclist. So I don’t need just 20 miles of trails — I need hundreds of miles of trails, I need hundreds of miles of dirt roads.”

Hendershott doesn’t have a lease, and he doesn’t pay rent. His employer rents an undeveloped 5-acre lot where he can park his camper for free. It’s a great deal, he said.

It’d be nice to live somewhere with four walls and reliable heat and utilities. But in this housing market, Hendershott said, it’s just not realistic.

In other words, he’s exactly the kind of person who stands to gain from Idaho’s $50 million workforce housing program. And the kind of person housing advocates in Jackson want Wyoming’s statehouse to help.

He hadn’t heard of the new Idaho program.

Given how severe the need is, it’s hard to be optimistic about it, Hendershott admitted. But it’s a start.

“It’s never too little too late, right?” he said. “The problem is still being addressed.”