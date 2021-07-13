Jackson Lake poised for steep drawdown

That will change the look of Jackson Lake, especially northern reaches that are almost all influenced by the impoundment.

Generally, it’s also bad news for boaters. The surface of a totally full Jackson Lake is 6,759 feet above sea level. The end of the boat ramp near the Colter Bay Marina is at 6,753 feet, and at the current rate of decline just three weeks remain before the 60 boats anchored there for the summer will need to be trailered away. Notices have already been emailed out.

“It’s probably going to be by the end of the month,” Colter Bay Marina Supervisor Delaney Hunt said.

Hunt was hopeful that the public boat ramp would be operational for a bit longer.

Because their boat ramps are at lower elevations over deeper water, Signal Mountain (6,737 feet) and Leek’s Marina (6,735 feet) are less susceptible to an abbreviated season.

“Signal Mountain, we’ll probably see impacts late August, early September,” Dalling said. “If we were to encroach at Leek’s Marina that would be mid-September.

“Palisades is low, American Falls is low, everything is going to be low,” he added. “There are going to be impacts.”