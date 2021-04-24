Jackson man dances daily for a year on Town Square

But McLaurin also remembered smaller moments of levity from his past year of holding court on the square. One was from a hot day last summer, when there was a hose nearby. McLaurin asked some girls to pick it up and help him out.

“I said, ‘OK, girls, turn it on!’” McLaurin remembered. They hosed him down.

“It was fun, by the way,” he said.

Bob McLaurin, a former town manager, is McLaurin’s father. He said he didn’t teach his son to dance (and he doesn’t necessarily love glam metal) but he’s happy to see him on the square.

“It just took off,” Bob McLaurin said of his son’s gig. “I’m proud of him, and he’s a fine man.”

The younger McLaurin said the lockdown blues made him think that “if a young man with Down syndrome could do something, I could do something.”

“I got the energy, I’m positive,” said McLaurin, who has Down syndrome. “I’m a guy who cares about everybody down here.”

And the community cares about him too.

Shane Hollingsworth, the owner of Tormack Custom Screen Printing, has made 15 or so shirts for McLaurin, who gives some away to thank people who support him.