JACKSON (WNE) — A Jackson man drove off the road near Teton Village this past Thursday after experiencing a medical emergency that caused him to lose consciousness at the wheel.

Law enforcement received the call at 8:46 p.m. after fellow drivers watched a Dodge Ram veer off the road as it was driving northbound toward Teton Village around milepost one.

The driver, a Jackson man in his early 50s, experienced a “medical issue” and fainted while driving, Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Adam Johnson said. Johnson could not provide more details about what caused the man to lose consciousness.

The man was driving with his two sons at the time the car veered off to the right and came to a stop at a fence, narrowly missing a gas line by about 4 feet, according to Johnson.

“His sons were able to kick into action and help the vehicle as it veered off by getting their dad’s foot off the accelerator,” Johnson said. “We were fortunate they didn’t hit the gas line which would have posed potential for a fire or explosion.”

Johnson was the sole trooper who arrived to aid alongside two Teton County sheriff’s deputies and several ambulances, and fire trucks from Jackson Hole Fire/EMS.

The driver and his sons all declined ambulance transport on the scene, however, the man who fainted was later taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Johnson said he was especially grateful for one thing.

“I’m just grateful they were wearing their seatbelts,” he said. “It’s an example that you never know what can happen.”