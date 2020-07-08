Jackson man pulls through 88-day battle with coronavirus

Even though he has headed home, he has a long road ahead. Beyond the overall weakness and complete lack of lung capacity, he has trouble sleeping, often waking up “startled and gasping for breath.”

He hopes the struggles sleeping subside. Estrada said her dad can be “macho” sometimes and won’t ask for help, but his daughters helped as much as they could while they were here.

When she was visiting at St. John’s, Parker had one of his episodes. He woke up, trying to catch his breath. She tried to coax him back to bed, but even though he was tired, he fought sleep for fear of that feeling.

“I said, ‘Scoot over, I’ll lay next to you. I’m right here,’” she said. “I can’t imagine him having to go through that alone.”

His daughters have since left, but his wife, Isabel, stayed to help with physical therapy and rehab. The family realizes how lucky he is to be alive, and in the week they were here his daughters saw him make immense strides.

They see their father, the motorcycle rider, the provider, and they believe his strength will carry him through the recovery. And they find solace in small accomplishments, marking them as milestones.

“He can say the Pledge of Allegiance without stopping now,” Estrada said. “That was a goal for him.”