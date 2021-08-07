Jackson renters booted from homes in boom market

Such instability isn’t limited to Jackson. Two roommates who bartend at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar and lived in Driggs were forced to move to Alta when their rental sold. Their other two roommates were also displaced. One of those roommates, an oral surgery assistant, moved in with his girlfriend. The other, a post office worker in Driggs, left the area.

Meanwhile, for some properties that don’t sell, landlords are increasing the rent by thousands of dollars.

Chris, who asked the News&Guide to use only his first name, has lived in four Jackson rentals in nine months. Currently, he’s got a six-month lease for an east Jackson townhome.

When he signed, the landlord seemed intent on housing the local workforce. But when that lease renews in October, the monthly rent is nearly doubling from $3,200 to $6,000. Chris has an established, well-paying job in town, but there’s no way he can cover his share of a three bedroom at that price tag; half of his income would be consumed by rent.