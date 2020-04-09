Jackson residents petitioning Gordon to revisit stringent 'stay at home' request

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JACKSON — Nearly 2,000 people have signed a petition asking Wyoming state government to approve Teton County’s request for a stronger community stay-at-home order.

The request, being broadcast on Change.org, specifically asks Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer and Epidemiologist Alexia Harrist to review the county’s April 1 request for a policy that seeks to stem local spread of COVID-19. The local directive to residents was initially turned down by the state, but after negotiations was accepted with allowances that more businesses could stay open.

Wilson resident Tom Patricelli said he was so bothered by the state’s rejection of Teton District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell’s order that he came out of retirement to spearhead the petition.

“It seems to me that the governor is just digging in out of stubbornness,” Patricelli told the News&Guide. “Teton County, we’re not like the rest of the state when it comes to COVID-19. We have 3.8 percent of the population and 20 percent of the cases in the state, and that’s not sustainable. At this rate, cases are doubling every six days.”