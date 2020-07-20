Jackson schools urge council to ban flavored vape pods

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JACKSON — The school district has a simple message for the Jackson Town Council: Ban flavored vape pods.

At its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, the Teton County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees approved sending a letter to the Jackson Town Council imploring it to pass a townwide ban on the flavored nicotine-filled pods. The council has considered a draft ordinance that would do so, but it continued the discussion at a June meeting and hasn’t brought it up since.

“While we recognize that there are locations who are willing to sell flavored pods to youth and pods are readily available online to be delivered to P.O. boxes and home addresses, we believe that any efforts to curb the use of vaping amongst youth is a step worth taking,” the letter signed by board Chairwoman Betsy Carlin states.

Two important changes have been made to the draft ordinance since the Town Council considered the ban on flavored vape pods last month. The original draft included bans on other types of flavored smokeless tobacco, like chewing tobacco.

Business owners who sell tobacco have decried the entire effort, in particular the ban on flavored chew and other products like cigars.