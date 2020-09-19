Jackson ski resorts prepare for winter operation during pandemic

Managers have considered reservation systems and limiting daily capacity, but they’re focused right now on spreading skiers out in mazes or in establishments like the Trap Bar. Targhee’s location could be a handicap, depending on what the demand is this season.

“One of our big problems is not the acreage on the mountain or what you get on the mountain, but where we are kind of handicapped is the limited amount of parking we have and how to get people there,” White said.

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s turn to crowd control is consistent with other larger resort operators’ decisions. Vail Resorts, for example, announced ticket sales would be limited and pass holders would be required to reserve spots on its mountains.

The Teton Village ski hill will not require pass holders to do the same, instead allowing them to use the mountain as they normally would. The resort’s capacity limits, which will be different for different parts of the season, will primarily apply via a new requirement to purchase tickets in advance.

Buckley said the goal is “to sell the difference between our capacity and what we estimate on typical days.” The number the resort has come up with for capacity is “probably conservative,” she added, but declined to release it. It may be adjusted as time goes on.