Jackson teen's civil rights lawsuit against Colorado cop delayed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JACKSON — The civil rights lawsuit filed by a Jackson teen against a Colorado cop is delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally scheduled for June, the trial has been pushed to August, per a request from the defendant’s attorney.

“Given current circumstances, as well as the current predictions of officials as to how long the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic will last, a sixty-day extension period seems the most reasonable to ensure the most efficient resolution of this litigation,” Vanessa Schultz’s attorney Michael Lowe stated in a motion.

Gerardo Becerra, 19, filed a complaint against Schultz last year for assault, battery and false imprisonment.

In July 2018, Becerra was running from his house to the bus stop when Schultz, an off-duty Colorado cop visiting Jackson on vacation, saw Becerra and “assumed he had committed a crime,” documents state.

She pulled her gun and ordered the teen to the ground and held Becerra at gunpoint until Jackson officers arrived.