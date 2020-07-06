Jackson town council approves face mask requirement

Bob Culver and Gloria Courser both pushed for sticking with voluntary compliance instead of an ordinance, which could carry a citation and fine of up to $750. That’s the typical fee range for a town ordinance. In written comment, Courser said she went to Town Square to observe the situation Friday and saw many people wearing masks or with masks at the ready.

“Simply based upon my observed numbers today, 66% voluntary compliance out in the open air is looking pretty darn good,” she wrote.

She also urged councilors to take into account metrics beyond the number of new positive cases.

“When you look at deaths and hospitalizations,” she wrote, “the metrics do not appear dire.”

But business owners John Frechette and Christian Burch, who run three shops downtown and employ 18 summer workers, echoed comments from other business owners reporting that voluntary compliance wasn’t cutting it.

“We need your help to keep [our workers] safe and healthy as our town is beginning to resemble photos of beaches and pool parties in Florida and Missouri,” Frechette and Burch wrote to the town. “There are many people visiting from places where wearing masks isn’t a common practice.”