Jackson town manager promises police training after scandal

“Like everyone we sometimes make mistakes,” Schultz wrote.

His apology was criticized by some for being tone-deaf.

“Neither the original post making light of an alleged rape of an underage girl, nor their statement that followed were appropriate actions,” Town Council candidate Jessica Sell Chambers said in a press release. “The JPD did not demonstrate full accountability or set the record straight that sexual assault is never funny. Their comments are harmful to victims of past and future abuse.”

Town Council candidate Devon Viehman added her comments to the same press release.

“The language used is a reflection of a more systemic problem,” she said. “How will the police ensure us that they understand the gravity of the negative impact their post had on victims and survivors of sexual violence?”

However, in a Monday email to the Town Council, Viehman also said she supports police and that “Jackson Hole is not Minneapolis or Chicago or LA.”

“Our police department holds itself to a higher standard than what we are witnessing in other cities,” she said in the Monday email.

Pardee said in his letter that town staff members want to be a part of the solution.