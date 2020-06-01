Jackson Town Square rally protests George Floyd’s death

JACKSON — Maleah Tuttle stood on the southwest corner of Town Square.
“Hands up!” she yelled.
“Don’t shoot!” the crowd around her shouted back in a bit of call-and-response that has sounded across the United States over the past week. At least 150 strong at its largest, the Sunday afternoon assembly was protesting the May 25 death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a black man, died after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill. Chauvin and three other officers were fired, and Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Floyd’s death has been met with nationwide protests, similar to the movements seen after the deaths of Eric Garner or Michael Brown, other unarmed black men who died at the hands of police.
“I think that as white-bodied individuals we have to take responsibility for the actions of our collective race,” Jackson protest organizer Luke Zender said.
Some of the protests in major American cities have resulted in violence. Police have fired tear gas and nonlethal rounds on protestors, some of whom have thrown bottles and other objects, and burned cars and buildings.
Jackson’s demonstration remained peaceful, with law enforcement observing from across Cache Street. Throughout the three-hour event, cars slowed to honk. A few drivers brandished signs reading “Black Lives Matter” in a form of momentary, mobile protesting.
Though most passersby appeared to support the demonstration, a couple of drivers rolled their windows down to yell “all lives matter,” a common retort to “black lives matter.” One man stood across the street and yelled that all the protesters should be arrested.
Police have killed dozens of black men and women in recent years, but Floyd’s death has particularly catalyzed widespread social upheaval. Some of the protesters Sunday referenced the video of his death that has been shared across the world. In it, Chauvin holds Floyd down as he pleads for air, telling the officer he can’t breathe.
“I am tired of the violence against black people, and the murder of George Floyd is too much,” Estela Torres said. “Watching it on video was horrific.”
Several white demonstrators spoke about gathering in solidarity with people of color, even though they themselves have not been victims of racism. Hand-drawn signs that said things like “White silence=violence” suggested many feel that ending racism, implicit and explicit, requires the agency of white Americans.
“Jackson is a town that often lives in a bubble,” Hannah Haberman said, “and it’s easy to feel insulated from racial and class violence, but that reality is real here. We’re here to stand in solidarity with the people of color in Jackson and show white people can show up for racial justice.”
