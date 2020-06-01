Jackson Town Square rally protests George Floyd’s death

Though most passersby appeared to support the demonstration, a couple of drivers rolled their windows down to yell “all lives matter,” a common retort to “black lives matter.” One man stood across the street and yelled that all the protesters should be arrested.

Police have killed dozens of black men and women in recent years, but Floyd’s death has particularly catalyzed widespread social upheaval. Some of the protesters Sunday referenced the video of his death that has been shared across the world. In it, Chauvin holds Floyd down as he pleads for air, telling the officer he can’t breathe.

“I am tired of the violence against black people, and the murder of George Floyd is too much,” Estela Torres said. “Watching it on video was horrific.”

Several white demonstrators spoke about gathering in solidarity with people of color, even though they themselves have not been victims of racism. Hand-drawn signs that said things like “White silence=violence” suggested many feel that ending racism, implicit and explicit, requires the agency of white Americans.

“Jackson is a town that often lives in a bubble,” Hannah Haberman said, “and it’s easy to feel insulated from racial and class violence, but that reality is real here. We’re here to stand in solidarity with the people of color in Jackson and show white people can show up for racial justice.”

