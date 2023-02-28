Growing up in the rayless basement of the Trapper Motel, Johan Garcia Castelán would keep busy by chucking mittens at a wall and diving to catch them, like a soccer goalie.

A decade later, Castelán, 17, accomplished his wildest dream: a full ride to Colorado College, where he’ll likely study forensic science or aerospace engineering.

“My dad barely got to eighth grade,” the Jackson Hole High School senior said. “He had nine siblings, and some days he wouldn’t eat… Attending college is what most Mexican parents come here for.”

Castelán is one of thousands of Latino residents in Jackson Hole, a population that has grown from nearly none 30 years ago to an estimated 30% of Teton County today.

Just as the town has changed since the ‘90s with new buildings, new businesses and more tourists, so has the social landscape, especially for Latino residents.

Job mobility and academic opportunity have grown for Latino community members, which some attribute to the Teton County School District and the plethora of nonprofits working to serve immigrants. Likewise, critics insist there’s still a gap to close on the equity and inclusion front.

Latinos in Teton County say they're eager to see greater representation in the political arena, by making public comment opportunities more accessible for folks who work long hours or who speak Spanish, along with more consideration of immigrant communities in the visions of policymakers. The hope is that more Latinos can sit at decision-making tables as well, both on private and public boards.

Relocating to Jackson

The flow of immigration, largely from the central Mexican state of Tlaxcala, started in the late 20th century. Word of lucrative pay for harvesting potatoes in the towns bordering the Tetons inspired Tlaxcalans to flock to Victor, Idaho, and later, Jackson.

Immigrants from other parts of Mexico and Latin America caught wind of the opportunities in the Mountain West and packed their bags. In just eight years, demand for foreign worker visas in Jackson Hole soared from two requests in 1995 to 1,764 in the 2003 fiscal year, according to the Jackson Workforce Center.

Castelán’s dad was one of those potato farmers who moved from Tlaxcala at the turn of the century. He crossed the border by foot — which involved swimming the Rio Grande, walking 10 hours a day and carrying a heavy backpack filled with water, keepsakes and tuna cans.

“Sometimes people are stuck in the desert for one or two weeks, waiting for help,” Castelán’s mother said in Spanish.

She also emigrated from Tlaxcala and has worked as a housekeeper since she moved here nearly two decades ago.

As compelling as Castelán’s story may be, he considers himself “an outlier with male Latino boys” in Jackson, who are “mostly focused on working after school and getting money.” He cited this as the reason so many laborious jobs in Jackson Hole are held by Latinos.

“A lot of Mexican dads are in construction and most moms are cleaning houses because that’s how they can make the most money,” he explained.

Navor Hernandez, 40, works at Levi’s Tire and Auto as a car mechanic. He said in Jackson he’s making over 10 times what he’d make in Mexico, doing the same work — $500 a week here, compared with every three months back home. He’s lived in a trailer on Kelly Street for eight years with his wife, who cleans cabins.

Sahir Enriquez’s father has worked at restaurants in Jackson Hole for over 20 years, devoting 60 to 80 hours a week as a fry cook at Sidewinders American Grill and Cutty’s Bar & Grill.

“I’m sure my dad would love to do something else, but he’s just paid so well,” Enriquez said

While Latino immigrants do still hold many of the labor-intensive jobs in Jackson, one change community members have noticed is that many now work for themselves.

Servanda Moreno moved to Jackson 20 years ago from Guerrero, Mexico, to clean rooms at the Antler Inn. A decade later, she launched her own housekeeping company, which has enabled her to work less and earn more.

“I can work on my own time and not get yelled at by a boss,” Moreno said in Spanish, with a sigh of relief.

She is proud to say that four years ago, she bought her own trailer by Dairy Queen, which she shares with her two adult sons and teenage daughter. Her daughter works for the Teton Literacy Center, a local nonprofit that provides reading, writing and critical thinking support, among other literacy services.

Nonprofits step up

It’s one of 200-plus nonprofits in Jackson Hole, and one of many that serve Latino community members — One22, Voices JH, Coombs Outdoors, Slow Food in the Tetons, Hole Food Rescue and Shelter JH are among others.

Through the decades, as the number of nonprofits in Jackson Hole has multiplied, the organizations have better increased their awareness of the needs of underserved communities, including the Mexican diaspora of Jackson.

The Community Foundation, which calls itself the philanthropic keystone of Jackson Hole, has a bird’s-eye view on the nonprofit landscape in town.

“With our organization, and with many other nonprofits too, we’re seeing an increased awareness in diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Anne Bradley, the chief marketing officer of the foundation, “Many are working toward a goal that our board and staff are representative of the community, including the Latinx community, so that we have a deeper knowledge of what needs exist.”

Coombs, for example, started in 2012 to empower children “from low-income families” through outdoor recreation, as stated on its website. Over the years, staff redefined the beneficiaries as “youth who face barriers to outdoor recreation.”

“Even if you’re above a certain income threshold, if you come from Mexico, you’re still facing a big barrier to ski,” said Laura Gaylord, the associate program director of Coombs. “It’s not just about bringing the Latinx community to the outdoors, but creating a sense of belonging in the outdoors.”

In the past two decades, the organization’s winter program has grown from 28 kids to 360 — over 90% are estimated to be Latino and one in five ski volunteer mentors are Latino. Gaylord said a goal moving forward is to continue to increase Latino leadership, not just at Coombs, but across the outdoor rec industry.

Then again, not all members of the immigrant community know about the resources nonprofits offer, especially those with an Exchange Visitor Visa, or J-1.

The exchange visitor program allows foreign nationals to live and work in the U.S. for up to 18 months. Some long-term immigrant residents believe J-1s are “taking over” the blue collar market.

“[Employers] work them to the ground, house them in bunk beds, and then they leave after a few months,” Enriquez said. “Most business owners know immigrants won’t advocate for themselves because they just need a job.”

He thinks this system is only going to intensify in the years to come, as more money pours into Jackson and the demand for service work jumps. He worries that immigrants, especially temporary, foreign workers, are easily exploited and unaware of the town’s services.

Angela Zapata, 18, is studying to be a lawyer in Peru, but came to Jackson two months ago to work as a housekeeper at The Virginian. With cracked hands from working with chemicals all day, she said she’s making more money as a housekeeper than she will as an attorney back home.

“It makes me sad — people study a lot and put a lot of effort to have a good future,” Zapata said. “I’ve been thinking a lot about would I like to make a life in Peru?”

She came to Wyoming with the hopes of practicing her English, but admitted she doesn’t interact with a lot of people through her job, and really hasn’t had the chance to speak much English at all. Moreover, she had never heard of services like the Teton Literacy Center, or really any of the nonprofits in town.

Neither has Jonathan Pena, a worker with Shaw Construction for the past two years. He’s saving to study marketing at the University of Sonora in Mexico and drives 34 hours roundtrip nearly every weekend to visit his girlfriend back home.

Political sphere

Some say the solution to better integrating, equipping and empowering Jackson’s Latino community rests in local politics. Unlike two decades ago, those community members now work for the town and county, though the number of Latinos with a voice in politics is far from proportionate with the county population.

“I do not believe there has ever been a Latino official,” Jackson Town Councilor Jessica Sell Chambers said, “but the hope with the Equity Task Force is that we can bring underrepresented voices into the governmental process.”

Brandon Hernandez is one of three Hispanic members appointed to the Town’s Equity Task Force, which started meeting less than a year ago. Built to advise the town on equity and inclusion strategies, the task force presented seven recommendations to the Jackson Town Council in December, which the town accepted.

The recommendations included translating town forms and signs into Spanish and conducting an “internal equity audit” of the town to identify barriers to inclusion within the government’s control.

“It was a big victory that [the Town] acknowledged and approved [the recommendations,]” Hernandez said, “but realistically speaking, [action] is a ways away.”

Hernandez was born in Mexico City and moved to Jackson in 2002 with his dad, who worked as a launderer for Best Western, and his mom, who worked as a nanny. He wasn’t always interested in local government.

“I never saw a successful Latino man in Jackson who I could say, ‘If he can do that, so can I,’” Hernandez said, citing how most of the wealth in Teton County is “controlled by white families.”

He added that the political representation of Latinos “does not mirror” the population in Jackson Hole, considering at least one in four residents is Latino.

“That’s why I joke I’m going to come for Jim Rooks’ seat one day,” he said with excitement, referring to the town council member who taught government and was vice principal at Jackson Hole High School when Hernandez was a freshman.

Moving forward?

Some Latino residents have ideas for systemic changes they’d like to see, but many aren’t sure where to start.

Susana Zarate-Sánchez is a housekeeper at St. John’s Health who moved from Tlaxcala over 20 years ago. Reworking the tax structure so that those working overtime don’t lose so much money and making the U.S. naturalization process easier are some changes she’d like to see.

Sánchez has been to Town Council meetings in the past, but the reason she hasn’t been to more is because she “doesn’t know” when meeting dates nor times are, her daughter said. While the meetings are typically held at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month, 10-plus-hour work days and English fluency can dissuade immigrant residents from staying politically active.

And while the town pays Equity Task Force members $450 per month to lower the financial hurdles that come with keeping up-to-speed politically and participating, Sánchez is eager to see more Latino representation in local government.

Like Jackson, Aspen, Colorado, is a resort town in the Mountain West with a prominent Latino immigrant population. Voces Unidas de las Montañas, a nonprofit in Colorado’s central mountain region that works to increase Latino involvement in policymaking, said it just takes one Latino to run for office to mobilize others — at least in the case of Jasmin Ramirez.

Ramirez was elected in 2019 to the board that serves the school district outside of Aspen. As the first Latina on the Roaring Fork School District board, she inspired Beatriz Soto to run for the Garfield County Commission the same year that Soto became an American citizen, in 2020. Ramirez also set the precedent for the election of Elizabeth Velasco in 2022 to House District 57, which earned her the title of first Latina house district representative on the western slope.

“Jackson Hole is no different than the Aspens or Vails or Tellurides,” said Alex Sánchez, the president of Voces Unidas. “One person jumping in and being bold sparks a whole generation of Latinos and Latinas.”

Colorado mountain towns have a lot of organizations that are “serving to” the Latino community, but “not with or by them,” he said. Voces Unidas is a proponent of Latinos actually serving on the boards of the organizations from which they are supposed to benefit, and that the immigrant community is “reflected in visions” of policymakers.

“We have to get away from the savior model,” Sánchez added. “Until [Latinos] are at the table helping create decisions, no one is going to solve our problems.”

This article was produced in partnership with the Jackson Hole News&Guide and the Solutions Journalism Network.