Jenny Lake shuttle boats persevere in face of restrictions

“They’re trying,” he said, “and it’s not easy.”

The disease — COVID-19 — has altered Jenny Lake Boating’s business, but not sunk it.

Before Goldstein chauffeured the passengers aboard, another employee sprayed down the seats and guardrails with soapy water and then wiped them off.

Jenny Lake Boating is staging only three of its four vessels at its namesake lake, having for now left its largest boat on dry ground. Based on Colonel’s guess at his first-day ticket sales — about half of the usual 500 to 700 passengers for an early June weekday — the operation doesn’t yet need the fourth boat.

Otherwise, all is about normal for the tour and shuttle boat business, whose rides to the 1,191-acre lake’s scenic western shoreline have proved to be a premiere pit stop activity for Grand Teton National Park’s millions of road trippers.

The dearth of crowds at Jenny Lake Boating and elsewhere in Grand Teton has been one notable change in the early going of a summer season that’s poised to be unlike any other.