Johnson County grants ‘exceptions’ to business closure orders

As of April 20, the Wyoming Department of Health reported 317 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 111 probable cases. Of those, 237 are reported as recovered. There have been two deaths, one of which was in Johnson County.

Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said in an email to the Bulletin that Harrist had discussed the exceptions with Schueler but had not conducted an extensive review of the companies’ business practices.

“She also communicated with him that most counties are not approving those kind of exemptions and discussed in general her concerns with such moves,” Deti said.

Schueler said in evaluating the requests for the exceptions, he considered the relative burden of the disease itself on the community – which he characterized as “low” with few deaths and few patients requiring hospitalization.

“I think we’re good enough now, and our position is good enough, that we can start letting businesses return to normal,” he said.

He did not think it appropriate to lift all orders, including an order that prohibit gatherings of groups larger than 10, and encouraged the continued use of hand-washing hygeine and limiting close contact.