Johnson County ‘weed bounty’ returns

Berrett said that residents pulled 3,350 pounds of weeds last summer – no small feat. But the impact grows exponentially considering that those weeds prevented tens of millions of seeds from being dispersed.

The invasive species are probably familiar to anyone who gets out for a walk regularly. The species can be easily found throughout the county, including along the Clear Creek trail system, at the Mosier Gulch day-use area and at the Bud Love Wildlife Management Habitat area, as well as BLM and state lands around the middle fork of the Powder River west of Kaycee.

The Weed and Pest District will provide maps of potential weed-collecting locations, Litzel said. Organizing a weed-pulling outing for groups or clubs can be a good fundraiser, Berrett said, and Weed and Pest is happy to direct groups to big patches of weeds. Private landowners are also encouraged to look for the weeds on their properties.

Keeping weeds in check in Johnson County is a herculean effort. The county is bigger than Delaware and Rhode Island combined, so just knowing where a weed outbreak may occur takes more eyes than any agency in the county could muster.

So this year, Weed and Pest is adding a component to the program to enlist the help of backcountry users and a phone app.