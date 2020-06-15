Johnson County wildfire doubles in size; authorities say it's lightning caused

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A grass fire burning in Johnson County has doubled in size, consuming 10,000 acres of mostly grassland and sagebrush, authorities said Monday morning.

A spokeswoman for the Johnson County Fire District said a lightning strike likely caused the Reno Incident Fire. It lay dormant before flaring up and being reported at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Nobody has been injured or killed in the blaze. One structure may have been damaged, said Marilyn Connolly, the county's emergency management coordinator and fire district spokeswoman.

The fire was about 20 percent contained, Connolly said. Although the fire was largely smoldering by Monday morning, she said that winds could rapidly change circumstances.

On Sunday evening, authorities said the fire was between 4,000 and 5,000 acres, the result of warm and windy conditions near Kaycee. The same day, people living near Reno Road, Buffalo Sussex Cut Across Road and Iragiery Road were warned to be prepared to leave the area.

The latest estimate -- of 10,000 acres -- is a rough figure and has not yet been mapped with specificity, said Connolly on Monday morning. That mapping is expected to take place Monday.

Four county fire districts were working the fire Monday. Three more were expected to bring resources.

