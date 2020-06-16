Johnson County wildfire fully contained, out-of-county firefighters will go home

Firefighters fully contained a grass fire in Johnson County on Tuesday that had grown to 11,600 acres within a day of its discovery.
The Reno Incident Fire, which was caused by a lightning strike, has caused no injuries or deaths, a spokeswoman for the response said Tuesday morning. Although authorities had anticipated potential damage to one building, further investigation found that was not the case.
Marilyn Connolly, the county’s emergency management coordinator and fire district spokeswoman, said that GPS mapping done on Monday afternoon put the size of the fire at 11,635 acres — slightly up from the 10,000 acre estimate she had provided Monday morning.
The fire near Kaycee was reported Sunday morning. Authorities said by the end of the day that 4,000 acres had burned.
By Monday evening, 60 firefighters were on scene. Many of those firefighters were expected to demobilize Tuesday afternoon, Connolly said.
The blaze consumed grass land and sage brush, 95 percent of which was on private land, according to Connolly.
The fire is one of the two identified this weekend, the apparent start of Wyoming’s fire season. In the western part of the state, the Lost Creek Fire had by Tuesday morning consumed about 600 acres. That blaze has reached 35 percent containment.
The fire — burning about 25 miles west of Cody, on the eastern edge of the Shoshone National Forest — has led to the injury of one firefighter. That person recovered and resumed battling the blaze.
Authorities estimate that the Lost Creek Fire will be fully contained by June 27.
