Joseph Hart lawyer blasts current bishop after Vatican exoneration

The attorney representing retired Wyoming Bishop Joseph Hart called the Vatican's exoneration of Hart on Monday "both welcome and expected," referring to current Cheyenne Bishop Steven Biegler's comments about Hart as "grandstanding."
The Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith rebuked Hart for his behavior in its decree this week, citing a "flagrant lack of prudence as a priest and bishop for being alone with minors in his private residence and on various trips." However, the congregation exonerated Hart of seven allegations of sexual abuse of juveniles while deciding that five more "could not be proven with moral certitude."
The Cheyenne Diocese presented six claims of sexual abuse to the Vatican after a Judicial Vicar and Diocesan Review Board found them credible. The Cheyenne Police Department investigated sex abuse allegations against Hart, but the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office, which ultimately handled the case, decided not to file charges against the retired bishop. Cheyenne authorities had also declined to charge Hart in a 2002 investigation.
Tom Jubin, Hart's Cheyenne-based attorney, said that the result of both criminal investigations as well as the Vatican's exoneration were proof that "the allegations made against Bishop Hart are unwarranted."
"Bishop Hart absolutely believes that all victims of clerical abuse should come forward to seek justice, but justice can only occur when there is due process," Jubin said in a statement. "Due process is what Bishop Hart has sought since these allegations were made nearly two decades ago, and that process did not substantiate claims of wrongdoing."
Hart, 89, has long maintained his innocence and denied all allegations of misconduct.
In a Monday news release, Biegler stressed that the Vatican’s findings didn’t mean Hart was innocent, just that the Holy See determined that the high burden of proof hadn’t been met.
“Today, I want the survivors to know that I support and believe you” Biegler said in a statement. “I understand that this announcement will not bring closure to the survivors, their family members, Bishop Hart and all those affected.”
Jubin took issue with Biegler's handling of the situation, calling his behavior either "a personal failing or a scandalous personal vendetta against Bishop Hart for reasons that remain unclear."
"Why Bishop Biegler chose to disregard due process and sought to try and convict Bishop Hart in the court of public opinion is unclear," Jubin said. "This unfortunate effort continues today. Even before speaking with the accusers, Bishop Biegler asserted that the allegations against Bishop Hart were both 'credible' and 'substantiated.'"
The attorney called the allegations "specious" and "based on second- and even third-hand information."
"A number of accusers emphasized to investigators that the supposed incidents involved no physical contact of any kind," he said.
The Cheyenne Diocese's statement noted the qualifications of its review board's members: “law enforcement; school administration; a doctor of psychology; a pediatrician; a psychotherapist, who treats sexually abused children; and a judge, who was a criminal prosecutor for 13 years involving crimes against children, primarily child sexual abuse.”
Accuser, activist decry outcome
The Vatican's announcement disappointed Rebecca Randles, a Kansas City, Missouri, attorney who has represented Hart’s accusers in civil suits against the church. She called the ruling "one more time that the church has failed victims."
It also disappointed Darrel Hunter, who said he and his two brothers were abused by Hart after he was assigned to worked at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri, near their home in the 1950s. Hunter, 73, of Prairie Village, Kansas, said he did not expect the Vatican to punish Hart but was concerned about how it treated those who came forward to say they had been abused.
He said he did not understand how Vatican officials could discount their allegations, particularly because many alleged victims live hundreds of miles apart and did not have any connection besides Hart. He said he had not heard of any victims being interviewed as part of the Vatican’s investigation, which made the “moral certitude” conclusion like a slap in the face to victims.
“It’s like they said, 'We’re not going to talk to you but we’re pretty sure what you’re saying didn’t happen,'” Hunter said.
The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith relies on the judgment of priests and bishop canon lawyers, and ultimately the pope. The Vatican for decades has been criticized by victims’ groups for giving bishops a pass when they have been accused of sexual abuse themselves or of covering it up.
A few exceptions have been made in recent years, most famously in the case of ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was defrocked after the congregation determined he had abused minors as well as adults, including during confession — essentially the same allegations against Hart.
As a result, the sentence showed the arbitrary nature of Vatican’s canonical sex abuse deliberations and judgments, which aren't public. Hart’s previous diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph reached court settlements years ago with at least 10 victims.
Anne Barrett Doyle, of the online resource BishopAccountability.org, said the Vatican ruling was “heartbreaking and disgraceful" and showed that church law is biased in favor of priests and bishops.
“Defenders of canon law might point to the punishment of ex-cardinal McCarrick as evidence that the system works. But for every McCarrick, there are five Harts: bishops who retain their titles and pensions in the face of multiple allegations," she said in an email, adding that the ruling calls into question Pope Francis' vow to hold bishops accountable.
The Associated Press has learned that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith had tasked the investigation into Hart to Indianapolis Bishop Charles Thompson, who made headlines in 2019 when he ordered two Catholic high schools to fire teachers in same-sex marriages. After one Jesuit school refused, the Vatican temporarily suspended Thompson's order rescinding the school's Catholic recognition.
The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith under its current leadership seems to follow recommendations from local bishops who investigate sex crimes, while it used to take a more proactive role in sanctioning and defrocking accused clerics.
Hart was a priest in Kansas City for 21 years before moving to Wyoming, where he served as auxiliary and then full bishop from 1976 until his retirement in 2001. The first known allegations against Hart dated to the early 1960s and were made in the late 1980s. At least six men came forward in the past few years to say Hart abused them in Wyoming.