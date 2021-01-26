Joseph Hart lawyer blasts current bishop after Vatican exoneration

The attorney called the allegations "specious" and "based on second- and even third-hand information."

"A number of accusers emphasized to investigators that the supposed incidents involved no physical contact of any kind," he said.

The Cheyenne Diocese's statement noted the qualifications of its review board's members: “law enforcement; school administration; a doctor of psychology; a pediatrician; a psychotherapist, who treats sexually abused children; and a judge, who was a criminal prosecutor for 13 years involving crimes against children, primarily child sexual abuse.”

Accuser, activist decry outcome

The Vatican's announcement disappointed Rebecca Randles, a Kansas City, Missouri, attorney who has represented Hart’s accusers in civil suits against the church. She called the ruling "one more time that the church has failed victims."

It also disappointed Darrel Hunter, who said he and his two brothers were abused by Hart after he was assigned to worked at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri, near their home in the 1950s. Hunter, 73, of Prairie Village, Kansas, said he did not expect the Vatican to punish Hart but was concerned about how it treated those who came forward to say they had been abused.