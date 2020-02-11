Journalists at Cheyenne newspaper move to unionize
Journalists at Cheyenne newspaper move to unionize

  • Updated
Downtown Cheyenne

Downtown Cheyenne is pictured in 2017.

 File, Star-Tribune

Journalists at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in Cheyenne on Tuesday announced their intention to unionize. 

In a statement, the Cheyenne News Guild said a majority of the Tribune Eagle's newsroom filed cards with the National Labor Relations Board supporting representation by the NewsGuild. That would prompt an election among the newsroom's rank-and-file to decide whether the unit would be established, unless the newspaper's owners voluntarily decide to recognize the union.

The group announced its attentions on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tribune Eagle newsroom is the second in Wyoming to seek union representation. The Casper Star-Tribune's rank-and-file members unionized in 2018.

