Judge declines to further redact school flier report centered on bigoted bullying

In response, the Tribune Eagle’s parent company, APG Media of the Rockies, joined with The Associated Press; Gray Television, which owns KGWN-TV; Townsquare Media, which owns radio station KGAB; and the Wyoming Liberty Group to sue the district for release of the document. They argued that FERPA-applicable information doesn’t necessarily allow the district to withhold the entirety of the report from media outlets or the general public.

In April, Froelicher ruled that the report – with obvious identifying personal information redacted – is considered a public record and should be released to the public. After that ruling, the district’s lawyers argued that the court’s redactions did not go far enough to protect student privacy, and asked the judge to consider further redactions.

The petitioners disputed that claim.

On Monday, Froelicher sided with the media partners and ruled that he will make no further redactions.

“We are gratified that the court refused further redactions,” said Bruce Moats, an attorney representing APG in the case. “The court has carefully balanced student privacy with letting the people know what happened in this situation.”