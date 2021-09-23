Judge mandates further review of Bridger-Teton elk feedgrounds

The U.S. Forest Service must conduct environmental analyses for two improperly permitted elk feedgrounds in Bridger-Teton National Forest, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. The decision was a win for conservation groups challenging the permitting process.

Western Watersheds Project, Wyoming Wildlife Advocates, the Sierra Club and the Gallatin Wildlife Association argued successfully that the Forest Service had failed to account for the harmful effects of feedgrounds, particularly increased transmission risk of chronic wasting disease. The incurable neurological disease is actively spreading among elk, deer and moose in Wyoming.

“Although [chronic wasting disease] has not yet been detected at a feedground in the [Bridger-Teton National Forest], it has moved steadily across Wyoming and now surrounds the feedgrounds at issue in this case,” Tuesday’s decision, by U.S. District Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal, reads.

Other pathogens, including brucellosis, a bacterial illness that can cause abortions, stillbirths and infertility in infected animals, are also a concern at feedgrounds.