Judge orders author to ‘write’ wrong after Yellowstone misbehavior

The seven offenses the seasonal West Yellowstone, Montana, resident was ultimately found guilty of include leaving boardwalks in the Yellowstone Canyon and disturbing mineral resources. He was also convicted of engaging in activities that require a permit without one and violating area closures.

The penalty, besides the guidebook addition, includes serving seven days in jail by Nov. 1, a ban from Yellowstone until the end of the year and paying $1,100 in fines and restitution.

“Going to trial as opposed to taking the deal, I came out smelling like a rose,” Garland told the News&Guide.

When the criminal case began in 2020, Garland called every last one of the 17 charges against him “absolutely baseless.” But he subsequently changed his tune.

“I fell on my sword and took full responsibility for everything,” he said.

Garland read the News&Guide a statement that he had recited at the Mammoth courtoom: “Sitting in this courtroom this spring I listened to some of the completely stupid and foolish things I said on some of my podcasts. I just couldn’t believe I actually said those things — I still can’t believe it — and I’m ashamed of my actions and the results they have caused.”