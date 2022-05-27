Judge orders feds to reevaluate denied wolverine protections

The Trump administration failed to adequately evaluate the status of wolverines in 2020 when it declined to recommend federal protections, a federal judge in Montana ruled Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy gave the Fish and Wildlife Service 18 months to redo the analysis and determine whether wolverines, which are estimated to number roughly 300 in the contiguous United States, should be added to the endangered species list.

Wolverines are constrained to high, cold, remote places — like Western mountain ranges, particularly those in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. The animals are much more abundant in Alaska and Canada.

Conservation groups argued in court that climate change, which is accelerating snowmelt and driving habitat loss, imperils the species and was not adequately considered during the 2020 review. That decision relied on disputed research suggesting that wolverines’ numbers were actually going up.

The Fish and Wildlife Service said in a Friday statement that it planned to “re-examine the decision considering new case law, as well as to re-evaluate the decision in light of new scientific information.”

Amanda Galvan, an attorney for Earthjustice, said the agency “previously ignored key studies that illustrate the threats the wolverine continues to face due to global warming.”

Conservation groups and the agency have battled over the wolverine’s status for more than two decades. Thursday’s decision reverts the species back to pre-2020 standards, under which it is considered a proposed threatened species under the Endangered Species Act and receives some — but not full — federal protections.

“This decision is a victory for wolverines, paving the way for desperately needed protections,” Jonathan Proctor, a program director with Defenders of Wildlife, said in a statement. “With Endangered Species Act protections, the wolverine might finally have a fighting chance at survival.”

The change in status means federal officials must now consult the Fish and Wildlife Service to avoid harming wolverines and factor the safety of the animals and their habitat into planning decisions, the conservation groups said.

It’s too early to tell how, exactly, the court decision and subsequent reevaluation may affect regulatory actions in Wyoming, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

“All listings come with a new layer of management complexity for any species,” Sara DiRienzo, public information officer for the agency, said in an email to the Star-Tribune.

Wyoming’s current wolverine management plan was approved in July 2020, several months before the Fish and Wildlife Service finalized its now-defunct decision. The document notes that the wolverine is considered a protected animal under state statute and a species of greatest conservation need under the state’s wildlife action plan.

