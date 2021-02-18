Judge rejects plea agreement in case of former judge, attorney charged with sexual assault

He told the court this was a “touching case, not an intrusion case.” Silva said the defense and prosecution were seeking not only punishment in the matter, but also rehabilitation.

He argued accepting the plea agreement would take away the uncertainty of a trial. Silva said he had never been in a court where the victims were satisfied with the outcome of sentencing and had never seen a pre-sentence report where victims were satisfied with its recommendations.

“The system can never go as far as the system wants,” Silva said.

Knudsen was given the opportunity to address the court prior to Snyder ruling on the matter.

“I’m not sure what to say or where to start,” Knudsen said. “I’m sorry to the court, to the bar, to everybody that believed in me, to everybody I hurt, including my family.”

Knudsen told the court he had lost everything, was suffering from poor health and was living on social security income. He asked the court to consider the recommendations made by the prosecution and defense in the plea agreement.