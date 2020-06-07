Judge slightly alters order on Denver police use of tear gas

“Those videos show that the officers had ample time for reflection and were not dealing with dangerous conditions. Named plaintiffs were attacked with rubber bullets, tear gas, etc, allegedly solely on the basis of their presence at the demonstrations, their viewpoint or their attempts to render treatment to injured protesters,” Jackson wrote.

Denver police said the judge's order is largely consistent with its use-of-force policy. However, the city filed a motion late Friday night seeking a few alterations because of staffing issues and the technical limitations of body cameras. The department also said it wanted to “correct the record” about rubber bullets.

“Denver does not use such munitions,” the filing said.

The city asked the judge to allow officers with a rank of lieutenant or above, rather than captain or above, to approve the use of chemical weapons; lieutenants are one rank below captains. The department has only four captains and one commander responsible for the downtown core, the filing said, so it also needs lieutenants to be able to authorize the use of the irritants.

“Without this ability, officers will not be able to receive the immediate direction they may need when faced with dangerous circumstances and will not be able to act to protect themselves or others,” the filing said.